$0.74 EPS Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $237,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 352.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 289,813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 506,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

