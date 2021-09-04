$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Masco reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,414. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

