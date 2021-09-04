$1.05 EPS Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 365,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 208,023 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYRG traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.79. The stock had a trading volume of 100,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $110.59.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

