$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $712.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.28. 244,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,732. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.56. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

