$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. Fabrinet posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 143,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,189. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.