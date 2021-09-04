$1.31 EPS Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Shares of TTWO traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.56. The company had a trading volume of 559,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,209. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.01.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

