1,030 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 48.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 106,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock opened at $198.50 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.