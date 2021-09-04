1,097 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Helen of Troy by 25.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Helen of Troy by 20.3% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.55. 84,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,355. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

