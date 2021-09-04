$113.00 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report $113.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.01 million. Rambus reported sales of $103.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $447.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.32 million to $448.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $501.83 million, with estimates ranging from $487.06 million to $516.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Rambus stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.42. 437,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -174.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. Rambus has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.