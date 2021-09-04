$119.69 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report sales of $119.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.70 million and the highest is $126.37 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $718.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $719.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $737.19 million, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $755.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN remained flat at $$130.92 during trading on Monday. 185,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,027. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.74. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $78,996.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,023,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,025,000 after acquiring an additional 249,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

