$12.53 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post sales of $12.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.16 million and the highest is $12.94 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $11.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $56.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $67.07 million to $79.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDAP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. 29,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,431. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $211.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

