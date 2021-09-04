$124.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report $124.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.71 million and the highest is $132.20 million. The Marcus reported sales of $33.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 270.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $421.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.29 million to $436.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $710.75 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $724.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%.

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 99,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. 265,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,957. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $475.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.92.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.