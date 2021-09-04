$124.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report $124.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.71 million and the highest is $132.20 million. The Marcus reported sales of $33.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 270.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $421.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.29 million to $436.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $710.75 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $724.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Marcus.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%.

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 99,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. 265,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,957. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $475.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.92.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.