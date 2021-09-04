12,432 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.39.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

