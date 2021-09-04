12,642 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 108,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

VLO opened at $64.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

