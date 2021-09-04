14,137 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.