14,300 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B opened at $47.04 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

B has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.