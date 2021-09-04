$2.62 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to announce $2.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 million and the lowest is $2.59 million. Curis reported sales of $2.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $10.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $10.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

CRIS traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $8.48. 1,051,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,077. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market cap of $776.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 225,090 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 499,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.