202,100 Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.51% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDAC. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,121,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

