226,419 Shares in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 226,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWMX stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. Analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 359.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

