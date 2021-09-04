2,416 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $208.42 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.45 and its 200 day moving average is $182.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares in the company, valued at $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

