300 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $40,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE opened at $114.05 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

