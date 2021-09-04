3,044 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Welltower by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.