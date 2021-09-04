3,172 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

