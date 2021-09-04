3,238 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

