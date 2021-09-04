$38.67 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report $38.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.90 million. Broadwind reported sales of $54.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $148.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.71 million to $148.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $180.68 million, with estimates ranging from $179.16 million to $182.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadwind.

BWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 403,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,586.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock valued at $147,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

