-$4.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.04) and the highest is ($3.12). Novavax reported earnings per share of ($3.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($8.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.63) to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $32.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $46.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,094,156.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,336.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,383.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,064 shares of company stock worth $17,972,046. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $4,036,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $3,487,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Novavax by 300.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 426.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 43.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVAX opened at $251.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

