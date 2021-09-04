4,055 Shares in VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Separately, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000.

EINC opened at $53.03 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21.

