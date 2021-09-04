49,147 Shares in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of GBS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GBS in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

GBS stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. GBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

