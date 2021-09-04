$55.25 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report sales of $55.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $53.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $222.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $226.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $217.60 million to $225.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 275,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,028. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.