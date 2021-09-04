$64.11 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post $64.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.84 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $34.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $204.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.35 million to $204.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $276.25 million, with estimates ranging from $275.01 million to $277.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 297,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after acquiring an additional 285,540 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 76,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 126,427 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 212,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,173. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $579.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

