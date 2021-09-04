$64.11 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post $64.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.84 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $34.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $204.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.35 million to $204.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $276.25 million, with estimates ranging from $275.01 million to $277.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 297,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after acquiring an additional 285,540 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 76,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 126,427 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 212,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,173. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $579.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.