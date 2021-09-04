$65.06 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report sales of $65.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.90 million and the highest is $65.85 million. Heska posted sales of $56.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $257.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $259.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $288.11 million, with estimates ranging from $276.10 million to $294.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Heska by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Heska by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Heska by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 76,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Heska by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heska stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $268.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,665. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heska has a one year low of $93.26 and a one year high of $275.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,412.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.89.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

