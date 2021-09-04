69,602 Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DNB opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a PE ratio of -92.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.
Several research analysts have commented on DNB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.
In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
