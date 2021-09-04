$75.55 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce sales of $75.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.50 million and the highest is $76.60 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $301.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BY. Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE BY opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $918.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,546,000 after acquiring an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.