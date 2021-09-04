$827.78 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post $827.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $825.10 million and the highest is $830.45 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $768.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

SIGI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 201,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,405. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

