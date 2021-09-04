$88.38 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post sales of $88.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.80 million and the highest is $88.96 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $84.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $354.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $347.46 million to $361.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $400.80 million, with estimates ranging from $384.24 million to $409.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

