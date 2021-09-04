888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of EIHDF opened at $5.60 on Thursday. 888 has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.
888 Company Profile
