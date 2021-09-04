888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 888 currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of EIHDF stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. 888 has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.