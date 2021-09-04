8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.23.

8X8 stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $82,983.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,489. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter worth $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 49.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $111,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

