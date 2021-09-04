A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,832 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 526,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 13.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,695,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AOS opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.56. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

