AAF Wealth Management LLC Has $31.76 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AAF Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 24.5% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.07. 2,622,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

