AAF Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AAF Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. S&T Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.49. 1,412,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

