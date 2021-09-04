ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $20,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ABB by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2,344.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

ABB stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. ABB’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

