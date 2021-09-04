Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 97.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,837 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.94. 2,463,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.40. The firm has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

