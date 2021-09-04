AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

