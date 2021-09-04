Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,989,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,539 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 474,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

