Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Decreased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock opened at $343.33 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $344.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

