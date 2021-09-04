Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives $19.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.
A number of analysts recently commented on ACHL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,799 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $42,887,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,558,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,229,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,424,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.
Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.