Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,615,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $48.21 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

