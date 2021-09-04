Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 25,583 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,583 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.88. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

