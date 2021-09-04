Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $690,000.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

